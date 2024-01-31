Motco Sells 3,861 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.7% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.40. The stock had a trading volume of 722,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

