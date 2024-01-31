Motco Sells 3,214 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 741,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

