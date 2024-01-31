Motco Sells 2,511 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motco lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO – Free Report ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

