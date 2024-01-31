Motco Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $29.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,178.77. 592,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,079.25 and its 200-day moving average is $946.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

