Motco Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 988,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,267. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.