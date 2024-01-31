Motco Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

