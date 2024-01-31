Motco Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. 10,811,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,968. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
