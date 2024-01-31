Motco Has $8.15 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motco lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.75. 734,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,479. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

