Motco Has $6.78 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,718. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

