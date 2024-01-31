Motco Has $5.49 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Motco boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 550,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,335. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

