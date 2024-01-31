Motco Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 512,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

