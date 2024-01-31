Motco Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Motco grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Motco owned about 0.39% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 84,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,504. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

