Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 79.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $272,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $6,522,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 2,207,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

