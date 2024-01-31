Motco Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.64. 554,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.85. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.