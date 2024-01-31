Motco Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 449,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

