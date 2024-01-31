Motco Buys 3,501 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $145.74. 3,184,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

