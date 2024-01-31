Motco Buys 103,822 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Motco increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up about 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after buying an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 84,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.