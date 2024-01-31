Motco Acquires 1,060 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Motco boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 377,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

