Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $88.20 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.60 or 0.00385683 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $88.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00548974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00162003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,391,614 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

