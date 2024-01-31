Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Report on MOD

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Earnings History for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.