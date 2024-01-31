Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.