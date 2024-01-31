MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

