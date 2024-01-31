Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,467,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,987 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 355,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

