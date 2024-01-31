Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

