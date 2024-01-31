Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

