Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

