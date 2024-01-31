Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %

DHI stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

