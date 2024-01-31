Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
