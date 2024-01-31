Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

