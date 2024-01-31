Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $1.09-1.17 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

