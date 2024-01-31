M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.14 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON MGCI opened at GBX 95.19 ($1.21) on Wednesday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.60 ($1.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

