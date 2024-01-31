Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

