Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,480,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

