Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $195.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.