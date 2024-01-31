Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 897 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

NOC opened at $443.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

