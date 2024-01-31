Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock worth $12,723,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,276.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,421.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

