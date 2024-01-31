Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.84. 8,393,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,927,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

