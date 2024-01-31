Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $92.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

MMSI stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

