Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,248. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $170.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

