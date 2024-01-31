Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 37,470 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. 419,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,004. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

