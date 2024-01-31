Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 128,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,009. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

