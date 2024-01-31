Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $698.20. 628,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $705.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $650.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.35.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

