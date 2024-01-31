Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 2,657,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

