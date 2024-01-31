Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 99,472 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 1,679,651 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

