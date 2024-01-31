Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 24,200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.00. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $493.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

