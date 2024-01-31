Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 24,059 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,376. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

