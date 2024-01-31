Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $185,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VUG traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.38. 375,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $326.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

