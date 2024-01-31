Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. 107,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,921. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

