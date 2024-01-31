Merit Financial Group LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,697. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

