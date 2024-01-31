Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 919,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

