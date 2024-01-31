Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 40.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $462.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.