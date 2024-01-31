Merchants Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:MRCH)

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.73. Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 476 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 606 ($7.70). The company has a market cap of £798.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,178.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.
About Merchants Trust
