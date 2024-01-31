Merchants Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:MRCH)

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.73. Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 476 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 606 ($7.70). The company has a market cap of £798.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,178.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

